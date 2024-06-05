605 Day at Allevity! - Aberdeen
Jun 5, 2024 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
It’s a party in the 605! Celebrate Aberdeen’s area code, 605, on 6/05! Visit Allevity today to get laser tag games for $6.05!
|Location:
|Allevity Entertainment
|Map:
|130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|605-225-7733
|Email:
|info@allevity.fun
|Website:
|https://www.allevity.fun/specials
All Dates:
