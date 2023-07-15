605 Pop Culture Con - Sioux Falls

Jul 15, 2023 9:00 am - 5:30 pm

Voices Against Cancer presents the 605 Pop Culture Con! Held Annually in Sioux Falls, SD at the Sioux Falls Convention Center! Our mission is to raise Funds For Pediatric Cancer Research we are a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.



This is a Pop Culture Convention that houses fandoms everyone loves including Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, Outlander, and more! Come and meet guests, get autographs & photo-ops that help support Pediatric Cancer Research! Shop and get your favorite merchandise from vendors!



We also partner with Sioux Falls St Baldricks head shaving event that will coincide within the Sioux Falls Convention Center, July 15th, 2023.



Current Guests include -Ian McDiarmid, Anthony Daniels, Katee Sackhoff, Sam Witwer, John Rhys-Davies, Lawrence Makoare, Carey Jones, Bryce Papenbrook, Dee Bradley Baker, Graham McTavish, Todd Haberkorn, and more

Fee: $Prices Starting at $10