605 Summer Classic - Sioux Falls

Jun 24, 2023 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Join Sioux Falls for the annual 605 Summer Classic festival. The original South Dakota local beer tasting event that launched in 2010 has around 20 breweries battling for the “People’s Choice” 605 Cup award. 

The event features live music from local artists, outdoor games, interactive sponsor tents, and much more!

 


Location:   8th & Railroad Center
Map:   401 E 8th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Phone:   (605) 338-4009
Website:   https://605magazine.com/605-summer-classic/

All Dates:
