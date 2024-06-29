605 Summer Classic - Sioux Falls
Jun 29, 2024
Join Sioux Falls for the annual 605 Summer Classic festival. The original South Dakota local beer tasting event that launched in 2010 has around 20 breweries battling for the “People’s Choice” 605 Cup award.
The event features live music from local artists, outdoor games, interactive sponsor tents, and much more!
|Location:
|8th & Railroad Center
|Map:
|401 E 8th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
|Phone:
|605-274-1999
|Website:
|https://605magazine.com/605-summer-classic/
All Dates:
Jun 29, 2024
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.