60th Annual Steam Threshing Jamboree - Madison
Aug 24, 2023 - Aug 27, 2023
Head to the historic Prairie Village near Madison for the 60-year anniversary of the Steam Threshing Jamboree! This year features stationary engines, orphan and garden equipment, steam and horse threshing, truck and tractor pulls, parades and music, as well as demonstrations of equipment. The Historic Prairie Village is also home to train and carousel rides, which will be available at the event.
|Location:
|Historic Prairie Village
|Map:
|45205 SD Hwy. 34 Madison, SD 57042
|Phone:
|605-256-3644
|Email:
|info@prairievillage.org
|Website:
|http://www.prairievillage.org/jamboree/
All Dates:
Aug 24, 2023 - Aug 27, 2023
Featuring International Harvester
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.