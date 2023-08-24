Share |

60th Annual Steam Threshing Jamboree - Madison

Aug 24, 2023 - Aug 27, 2023

Head to the historic Prairie Village near Madison for the 60-year anniversary of the Steam Threshing Jamboree! This year features stationary engines, orphan and garden equipment, steam and horse threshing, truck and tractor pulls, parades and music, as well as demonstrations of equipment. The Historic Prairie Village is also home to train and carousel rides, which will be available at the event.


Location:   Historic Prairie Village
Map:   45205 SD Hwy. 34 Madison, SD 57042
Phone:   605-256-3644
Email:   info@prairievillage.org
Website:   http://www.prairievillage.org/jamboree/

All Dates:
Aug 24, 2023 - Aug 27, 2023

Featuring International Harvester

Historic Prairie Village
Historic Prairie Village 45205 45205 SD Hwy. 34 Madison, SD 57042

Search All Events By Day

August (2023)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable