60th Annual Steam Threshing Jamboree - Madison

Aug 24, 2023 - Aug 27, 2023

Head to the historic Prairie Village near Madison for the 60-year anniversary of the Steam Threshing Jamboree! This year features stationary engines, orphan and garden equipment, steam and horse threshing, truck and tractor pulls, parades and music, as well as demonstrations of equipment. The Historic Prairie Village is also home to train and carousel rides, which will be available at the event.