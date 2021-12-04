Share |

60th Annual Wreath Sale

Dec 4, 2021 8:00 am - 1:00 pm

The Rapid City Garden Club will be hosting their 60th Annual Wreath Sale on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

Handmade wreaths, centerpieces, mailbox covers, etc. Materials for these pieces are gathered in the Black Hills.


Location:   Lions and Bridger Buildings, Central States Fairgrounds
Map:   800 San Francisco Street
Phone:   605-343-0710

Just in time for the holidays!

