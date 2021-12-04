60th Annual Wreath Sale
Dec 4, 2021 8:00 am - 1:00 pm
The Rapid City Garden Club will be hosting their 60th Annual Wreath Sale on Saturday, December 4, 2021.
Handmade wreaths, centerpieces, mailbox covers, etc. Materials for these pieces are gathered in the Black Hills.
|Location:
|Lions and Bridger Buildings, Central States Fairgrounds
|Map:
|800 San Francisco Street
|Phone:
|605-343-0710
All Dates:
Dec 4, 2021 8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Just in time for the holidays!
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.