61st Annual Augustana Band Festival Finale Concert - Sioux Falls

Nov 10, 2018 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Augustana Performing and Visual Arts will present the Augustana Band Festival Grand Finale Concert at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 10, at the Washington Pavilion. The event is a part of the 61st annual Augustana Band Festival, set for Friday–Saturday, Nov. 9-10, in the Humanities Center on Augustana's campus.



Tickets range in price from $15-$20 and are free for students K-12 and those with a valid Augie ID. Tickets can also be purchased at the Washington Pavilion. All seats are reserved.



The Grand Finale Concert of the festival will be held in the Mary Sommervold Hall of the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls. In addition to the Augustana Band, ensembles performing include the Gold and Blue Bands, each comprised of approximately 100-110 select high school musicians from the five-state area, The Honor Band also is featured, and is composed of approximately 45 students who have been highly ranked by their directors as students ready to be challenged with more advanced music.

