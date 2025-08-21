62nd Annual Steam Threshing Jamboree - Madison
Aug 21, 2025 - Aug 24, 2025
Threshing, truck and tractor pulls, parades, demonstrations, music, exhibits, food, church services and train and carousel rides. Featuring the Hart Parr Oliver Collectors Association Summer Show.
|Location:
|Historic Prairie Village
|Map:
|45205 SD Hwy. 34 Madison, SD 57042
|Phone:
|605-256-3644
|Email:
|info@prairievillage.org
|Website:
|http://www.prairievillage.org/jamboree/
All Dates:
