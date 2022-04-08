Share |

66th Annual Jackrabbit Stampede

Apr 8, 2022 - Apr 9, 2022

The 66th Annual Jackrabbit Stampede Rodeo will be April 8 & 9, 2022. 

It will be held at the Swiftel Center in Brookings, SD.  The box office phone number is 605-692-7539. Sutton Rodeo will have the livestock and co-produce the rodeo with the SDSU Rodeo Club.


Location:   Swiftel Center
Map:   824 32nd Ave, Brookings, SD 57006
Phone:   605-690-1359
Website:   https://www.sdstate.edu/sdsu-rodeo-program/jackrabbit-stampede

All Dates:
Apr 8, 2022 - Apr 9, 2022

