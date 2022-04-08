66th Annual Jackrabbit Stampede
Apr 8, 2022 - Apr 9, 2022
The 66th Annual Jackrabbit Stampede Rodeo will be April 8 & 9, 2022.
It will be held at the Swiftel Center in Brookings, SD. The box office phone number is 605-692-7539. Sutton Rodeo will have the livestock and co-produce the rodeo with the SDSU Rodeo Club.
|Location:
|Swiftel Center
|Map:
|824 32nd Ave, Brookings, SD 57006
|Phone:
|605-690-1359
|Website:
|https://www.sdstate.edu/sdsu-rodeo-program/jackrabbit-stampede
All Dates:
