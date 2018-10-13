Share |

6th Annual White Cane Day March - Sioux Falls

Oct 13, 2018 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

Help raise awareness of the White Cane Laws which help protect pedestrians with visual impairments. Everyone is welcome to march! We will have games in Jefferson Park following the march. Free t-shirt offered to the first 75 people! Please join us for this important and fun event!


Location:   China Express
Map:   2302 W 41st St, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57105
Phone:   605-338-0551
Email:   liz@sdlions.org
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/groups/310832689397034/

All Dates:
Oct 13, 2018 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

March! Speakers! Games!

China Express
China Express 57105 2302 W 41st St, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57105

Search All Events By Day

October (2018)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS