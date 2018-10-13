6th Annual White Cane Day March - Sioux Falls
Oct 13, 2018 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Help raise awareness of the White Cane Laws which help protect pedestrians with visual impairments. Everyone is welcome to march! We will have games in Jefferson Park following the march. Free t-shirt offered to the first 75 people! Please join us for this important and fun event!
|Location:
|China Express
|Map:
|2302 W 41st St, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57105
|Phone:
|605-338-0551
|Email:
|liz@sdlions.org
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/groups/310832689397034/
All Dates:
March! Speakers! Games!
