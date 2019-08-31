727th DAV Charity Poker Run-Brookings
Aug 31, 2019 9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Registration is $20 and begins at 10 AM at the Swiftel Center. Parade departs at high noon from 6th Street & Main Avenue and stops at the Swiftel Center. First place will be $500 best poker hand and many other great prizes as well. This benefits the Disabled American Veterans Hospital Transportation Fund.
|Location:
|Swiftel Center
|Map:
|824 32nd Ave, Brookings, SD 57006
|Phone:
|605-690-1961
|Website:
|http://facebook.com/727DAVPokerRun
All Dates:
15th Anniversary of the 727th DAV Poker Run!
