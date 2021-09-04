Share |

727th DAV Charity Poker Run - Brookings

Sep 4, 2021

Registration is $20 and begins at 10 AM at the Swiftel Center. Parade departs at high noon from 6th Street & Main Avenue and stops at the Swiftel Center. First place will be $500 best poker hand and many other great prizes as well. This benefits the Disabled American Veterans Hospital Transportation Fund.


Location:   Swiftel Center
Map:   824 32nd Ave, Brookings, SD 57006
Phone:   605-690-1961
Website:   http://facebook.com/727DAVPokerRun

All Dates:
Sep 4, 2021

17th Anniversary of the 727th DAV Poker Run!

Swiftel Center
Swiftel Center 57006 824 32nd Ave, Brookings, SD 57006

Search All Events By Day

September (2021)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  

Explore South Dakota Safely!
Web Design by Buildable