7th Annual Energize Rural Communities Conference
May 6, 2025 - May 7, 2025
This isn't your typical conference . . . This is a conference about rural communities and held in a new rural community each year. In addition, The Energize Rural Communities Conference is a "walking conference" - So bring your walking shoes because you won’t be sitting in a conference center for long! Breakout sessions are held in local businesses giving attendees a chance to explore the community, meet local business owners, and exchange success stories with leaders from across South Dakota.
The conference begins Tuesday, May 6th with a light lunch, registration, and networking with resource partners and our 2025 Keynote speaker, Rebecca Undem. Attendees can then choose from four breakout session tracks: Rural Tourism, Funding Community Projects, Engaging Community Members and Arts and Culture in your Community. Evening meal and entertainment provided by the Platte Committee. Wednesday, May 7th will have more breakout sessions and then it is back to the Platte Community Center for the Closing Panel: Voices of the Next Generation - Young Entrepreneurs!
Expect to leave inspired and energized and with ideas to bring back to your own community!
Fee: $99-$125
|Location:
|Platte Community Building
|Map:
|310 Main St., Platte, SD 57369
|Phone:
|605-626-2870
|Email:
|kellie.kolb@sdstate.edu
|Website:
|https://extension.sdstate.edu/event/energize-conference
All Dates:
May 6, 2025 - May 7, 2025 Energize! Conference begins Tuesday at 10:30 AM and we end our conference Wednesday at 1PM.
Join SDSU Extension and the community of Platte for the 7th annual Energize! Conference on May 6–7, 2025. $99 Early Bird registration ends April 1st. Registration continues at $125 through April 18th. Group discount when you register 3 from the same community at the same time.
