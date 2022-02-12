7th Annual Polar Bear Chili Cook-off
Feb 12, 2022 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Lookin' for a little fun and excitement on a February winter day? Head for Hill City February 12th! Not only is Hill City's Tour de Chocolate that day it's also the Polar Bear Chili Cook-off! Look for the excitement on Main Street - Hill City, SD It's a great way to enjoy the day with your family!
|Location:
|Tin City Masonic Lodge #112
|Map:
|288 Pond Ct, Hill City, SD 57745
|Phone:
|605-574-2368
|Website:
|https://visithillcitysd.com/venue/downtown-hill-city/
All Dates:
