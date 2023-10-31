Share |

7th Grade Discovery Day - Pierre

Oct 31, 2023 9:00 am - 3:30 pm

Students in 7th grade in surrounding schools can register to participate in a day of discovering 16 different careers in 4 sessions! For more information, please visit sd-discovery.org or call (605) 224-8295.

info@sd-discovery.org


Location:   SD Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   605-224-8295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org

