7th Grade Discovery Day - Pierre
Oct 31, 2023 9:00 am - 3:30 pm
Students in 7th grade in surrounding schools can register to participate in a day of discovering 16 different careers in 4 sessions! For more information, please visit sd-discovery.org or call (605) 224-8295.
info@sd-discovery.org
|SD Discovery Center
|805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
|605-224-8295
|info@sd-discovery.org
