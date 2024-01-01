8th Annual Energize Rural Communities Conference - Wall

May 6, 2026 - May 7, 2026

This is a one-of-a-kind conference you do not want to miss! We start off the day with a pre-conference session and keynote speaker at the Wall Community Center. Then move to various business locations to hear about rural community success stories on the following topics:

-Workforce Development

-Small Town Entrepreneurs

-Rural Tourism

-Funding Community Projects

-Attracting & Retaining Residents

-Marketing Rural Communities

-Arts & Culture in Your Community

-Community Placemaking



The popular Voices of the Next Generation Entrepreneur Panel is back again. Engage with young (and we mean young!) entrepreneurs currently operating successful businesses in South Dakota. Learn how you can support and encourage young entrepreneurs in your community.



Experience networking with residents from other rural communities and resource providers that have tools to help you improve your community all while taking the time to explore Wall. You will also enjoy great food and activities with an evening event hosted by the Wall Energize committee.

Fee: $99-$125