8th Annual Polar Bear Chili Cook-off

Feb 11, 2023

Lookin' for a little fun and excitement on a February winter day? Head for Hill City February 12th!  Not only is Hill City's Tour de Chocolate that day it's also the Polar Bear Chili Cook-off! Look for the excitement on Main Street - Hill City, SD It's a great way to enjoy the day with your family!


Location:   Tin City Masonic Lodge #112
Map:   288 Pond Ct, Hill City, SD 57745
Phone:   605-574-2368
Website:   https://visithillcitysd.com/venue/downtown-hill-city/

All Dates:
Feb 11, 2023

Tin City Masonic Lodge #112
Tin City Masonic Lodge #112 57745 288 Pond Ct, Hill City, SD 57745

