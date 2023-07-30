Share |

"9 to 5 The Musical" presented by the Black Hills Playhouse - Custer

Jul 30, 2023 2:00 pm

Upbeat, funny, and entertaining, featuring the music of Dolly Parton and based on the 1980 20th Century Fox film. Three secretaries band together after a series of injustices - and an accidental act of retribution - to take down their sexist boss, Franklin Hart Jr. While he is indisposed, the trio run the company with working conditions that, in 2022, still remain a fantasy for most women: job flexibility, free health care, free daycare, and equal pay

Rating: 12+ - some sexual references, curses, and light drug use. Run time is 2 hours and 30 minutes with an intermission.


Location:   The Black Hills Playhouse
Map:   24834 S Playhouse Rd, Custer, SD 57730
Phone:   (605) 255-4141
Website:   https://www.blackhillsplayhouse.com/9to6themusical

All Dates:
