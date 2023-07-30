"9 to 5 The Musical" presented by the Black Hills Playhouse - Custer
Aug 1, 2023 - Aug 6, 2023
Upbeat, funny, and entertaining, featuring the music of Dolly Parton and based on the 1980 20th Century Fox film. Three secretaries band together after a series of injustices - and an accidental act of retribution - to take down their sexist boss, Franklin Hart Jr. While he is indisposed, the trio run the company with working conditions that, in 2022, still remain a fantasy for most women: job flexibility, free health care, free daycare, and equal pay
Rating: 12+ - some sexual references, curses, and light drug use. Run time is 2 hours and 30 minutes with an intermission.
|Location:
|The Black Hills Playhouse
|Map:
|24834 S Playhouse Rd, Custer, SD 57730
|Phone:
|(605) 255-4141
|Website:
|https://www.blackhillsplayhouse.com/9to6themusical
All Dates:
Jul 30, 2023 2:00 pm
Aug 1, 2023 - Aug 6, 2023
Aug 8, 2023 - Aug 12, 2023
