9th Annual Polar Bear Chili Cook-off - Hill City

Feb 10, 2024

Lookin' for a little fun and excitement on a February winter day? Head for Hill City February 10th!  Not only is Hill City's Tour de Chocolate that day it's also the Polar Bear Chili Cook-off! Look for the excitement on Main Street - Hill City, SD It's a great way to enjoy the day with your family!

https://visithillcitysd.com/venue/downtown-hill-city/ 


Location:   Main Street
Map:   Main Street, Hill City
Phone:   605-574-2368

