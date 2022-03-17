A Bingeworthy Cabaret presented by The Good Night Theatre Collective

Mar 17, 2022 7:30 pm

Bop along to the opening-credit songs you know by heart, as Good Night presents a cabaret ode to the small screen. From the Nick at Nite classics to the modern streaming standards, get ready for a totally televised binge sesh this March.



Featuring a cast of incredible local talent and a LIVE band, don’t miss our tribute to television at the Washington Pavilion this March — but be sure to order a ticket in advance, or you might not get a seat!

The show organizer considers parents/guardians to be the best decision-makers on what is appropriate for their children and families.

