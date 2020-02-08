A Bronx Tale (musical) - Sioux Falls
Feb 8, 2020 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
A Bronx Tale, Broadway’s hit crowd-pleaser, takes you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s, where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he’d love to be.
Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Email:
|info@washingtonpavilion.org
|Website:
|http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/bronx-tale-musical
All Dates:
Feb 9, 2020 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm
Feb 10, 2020 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
