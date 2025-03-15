A Celtic Celebration - Sioux Falls

Mar 15, 2025 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Join the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra and tenor Richard Troxell to celebrate the magic and music of the Emerald Isle. Enjoy traditional favorites including Danny Boy, plus music from Riverdance, Finian’s Rainbow, Far and Away, and Titanic.

 

Fee: $sdsymphony.org


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S. Main Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Website:   https://www.sdsymphony.org/

All Dates:
