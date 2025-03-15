A Celtic Celebration - Sioux Falls
Mar 15, 2025 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Join the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra and tenor Richard Troxell to celebrate the magic and music of the Emerald Isle. Enjoy traditional favorites including Danny Boy, plus music from Riverdance, Finian’s Rainbow, Far and Away, and Titanic.
Fee: $sdsymphony.org
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S. Main Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Website:
|https://www.sdsymphony.org/
All Dates:
Mar 15, 2025 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
