A Christmas Chaos - Mitchell
Dec 6, 2024 - Dec 8, 2024
Bah Humbug?! Our stirring rendition of "A Christmas Carol" has a slight scheduling issue. So our dedicated band of actors and technicians must put together their own production in the eleventh hour, doing their best while chaos is all around them.
|Location:
|Area Community Theatre
|Map:
|700 N Main St, Mitchell, SD 57301
|Phone:
|(605) 996-9137
|Website:
|http://www.mitchellact.org/
All Dates:
Dec 6, 2024 - Dec 8, 2024
Dec 13, 2024 - Dec 15, 2024
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.