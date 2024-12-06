A Christmas Chaos - Mitchell

Dec 6, 2024 - Dec 8, 2024

Bah Humbug?! Our stirring rendition of "A Christmas Carol" has a slight scheduling issue. So our dedicated band of actors and technicians must put together their own production in the eleventh hour, doing their best while chaos is all around them.


Location:   Area Community Theatre
Map:   700 N Main St, Mitchell, SD 57301
Phone:   (605) 996-9137
Website:   http://www.mitchellact.org/

All Dates:
Dec 6, 2024 - Dec 8, 2024
Dec 13, 2024 - Dec 15, 2024

Bah Humbug?! Our stirring rendition of "A Christmas Carol" has a slight scheduling issue. So our dedicated band of actors and technicians must put together their own production in the eleventh hour, doing their best while chaos is all around them.
Area Community Theatre
Area Community Theatre 57301 700 N Main St, Mitchell, SD 57301

Search All Events By Day

December (2024)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable