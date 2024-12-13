A Christmas Story - Spearfish

Dec 20, 2024 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

The Matthews Opera House & Arts Center is excited to announce their community theater production of “A Christmas Story,” opening on Friday, December 13 on the historic stage!



THIS IS GOING TO BE ALMOST AS MAGICAL AS A LEG LAMP…



Humorist Jean Shepherd’s memoir of growing up in the midwest in the 1940s follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker in his quest to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun under the tree for Christmas. Ralphie pleads his case before his mother, his teacher and even Santa Claus himself at Higbee’s Department Store. The consistent response: “You’ll shoot your eye out!” All the elements from the beloved motion picture are here, including the family’s temperamental exploding furnace; Scut Farkas, the school bully; the boys’ experiment with a wet tongue on a cold lamppost; the Little Orphan Annie decoder pin; Ralphie’s father winning a lamp shaped like a woman’s leg in a net stocking; Ralphie’s fantasy scenarios and more. A Christmas Story is destined to become a theatrical holiday perennial.

With showtimes on Friday and Saturday evenings at 7 pm and Sunday matinees at 2 pm. New this season, the Matthews announces their “Blue Collar Night” performance on Tuesday evening at 7 pm. For tickets, contact the Matthews at (605) 642-7973, visit the box office in the Matthews Gallery at 612 N. Main Street, Spearfish, or purchase online at matthewsopera.com

Fee: $20 Adults; $10 Students