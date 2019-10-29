Share |

A Historic Evening with Anne Frank's Stepsister, Eva Schloss - Sioux Falls

Oct 29, 2019 7:00 pm

Augustana's Diversity and Inclusion Office and the Chabad Jewish Center of South Dakota welcome speaker Eva Schloss, stepsister of Anne Frank, to campus on Tuesday, Oct. 29. The event begins at 7 p.m. in the Elmen Center.
For more information and ticketing visit: www.augie.edu/frank


Location:   Elmen Center
Map:   2505 S Grange Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57105
Email:   marketing@augie.edu
Website:   http://www.augie.edu/frank

