A Historic Evening with Anne Frank's Stepsister, Eva Schloss - Sioux Falls
Oct 29, 2019 7:00 pm
Augustana's Diversity and Inclusion Office and the Chabad Jewish Center of South Dakota welcome speaker Eva Schloss, stepsister of Anne Frank, to campus on Tuesday, Oct. 29. The event begins at 7 p.m. in the Elmen Center.
For more information and ticketing visit: www.augie.edu/frank
|Location:
|Elmen Center
|Map:
|2505 S Grange Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57105
|Email:
|marketing@augie.edu
|Website:
|http://www.augie.edu/frank
All Dates:
