A Laura Ingalls Wilder Christmas - Mitchell
Dec 5, 2025 - Dec 7, 2025
A story of healing that celebrates the importance of family bonds during the holiday.
|Location:
|Area Community Theatre
|Map:
|700 N Main St, Mitchell, SD 57301
|Phone:
|605-996-9137
All Dates:
Dec 5, 2025 - Dec 7, 2025
Dec 12, 2025 - Dec 14, 2025
