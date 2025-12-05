A Laura Ingalls Wilder Christmas - Mitchell

Dec 5, 2025 - Dec 7, 2025

A story of healing that celebrates the importance of family bonds during the holiday.


Location:   Area Community Theatre
Map:   700 N Main St, Mitchell, SD 57301
Phone:   605-996-9137

All Dates:
Dec 12, 2025 - Dec 14, 2025

