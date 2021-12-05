Share |

A Magical Medora Christmas

Dec 5, 2021 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

This traveling holiday favorite from Medora features Badlands stars of the past and present bringing you some of the season's best music and a wonderful story for the entire family to enjoy!

PRICING

Adult: $40.00
Student: $40.00
Senior: $40.00

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Refund/Exchange Policy

All sales are final.

Late Policy

Late seating will be at the discretion of management.


There are no refunds for unused tickets.


Location:   Historic Homestake Opera House
Map:   313 W Main St, Lead, SD 57754
Phone:   (605) 584-2067
Website:   https://www.homestakeoperahouse.org/

