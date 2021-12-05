A Magical Medora Christmas
Dec 5, 2021 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
This traveling holiday favorite from Medora features Badlands stars of the past and present bringing you some of the season's best music and a wonderful story for the entire family to enjoy!
PRICING
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Refund/Exchange Policy
All sales are final.
Late Policy
Late seating will be at the discretion of management.
There are no refunds for unused tickets.
|Location:
|Historic Homestake Opera House
|Map:
|313 W Main St, Lead, SD 57754
|Phone:
|(605) 584-2067
|Website:
|https://www.homestakeoperahouse.org/
All Dates:
Dec 5, 2021 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
