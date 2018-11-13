A Night of Jazz Standards with the Northlanders - Sioux Falls

Nov 13, 2018 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Augustana Performing and Visual Arts will present A Night of Jazz Standards, a concert featuring the Northlanders Jazz Band and the Jazz Combo, at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 13, in Hamre Recital Hall.



Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for seniors (65+), and are free for students K-12 and those with a valid Augie ID. Buy tickets online at augietickets.com.



From the iconic standards of Sammy Nestico, to the swing classics of Buddy Rich, Benny Goodman and Count Basie the Northlanders Jazz Band and the Jazz Combo will present an evening of music sure to evoke many colors and moods. There will be something for everyone!



Both groups are under the direction of Dr. Brian Hanegan.

