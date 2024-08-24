Share |

A Night of Patsy Cline - Lead

Aug 24, 2024 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm

A Night of Patsy Cline with Juliette Angelo is coming to the Homestake Opera House August 24th! If you love Patsy Cline, you won’t want to miss this show.

 

Fee: $25


Location:   Homestake Opera House
Map:   313 W Main Street, Lead, SD 57754
Phone:   6055842067
Website:   https://www.homestakeoperahouse.org/event/juliette-angelo-patsy-cline-tribute

