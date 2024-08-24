A Night of Patsy Cline - Lead
Aug 24, 2024 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm
A Night of Patsy Cline with Juliette Angelo is coming to the Homestake Opera House August 24th! If you love Patsy Cline, you won’t want to miss this show.
Fee: $25
|Location:
|Homestake Opera House
|Map:
|313 W Main Street, Lead, SD 57754
|Phone:
|6055842067
|Website:
|https://www.homestakeoperahouse.org/event/juliette-angelo-patsy-cline-tribute
All Dates:
