A Trip to the Country - Flandreau

Oct 18, 2019 - Oct 19, 2019

Browse through a modern farmhouse and shop local. Small business owners are hosting a pop-up “mall” showcasing vintage, antique, and modern decor, furniture, and items for pets, health, beauty, fashion and more.


Location:   Country Home
Map:   22578 479th Ave, Flandreau, SD 57028
Website:   http://https://www.facebook.com/events/946018052398459/

All Dates:
Browse through a pop-up 'mall' in a modern farmhouse.

