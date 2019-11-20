A Twisted Christmas Carol (theater) - Watertown
Nov 20, 2019 - Nov 24, 2019
Community theater performance.
|Location:
|Town Players Theater
|Map:
|5 S Broadway, Watertown, SD 57201
|Phone:
|605-882-2076
|Website:
|http://https://townplayers.net/
All Dates:
Nov 20, 2019 - Nov 24, 2019 Nov. 20-23 at 7:30 pm, Nov. 24 at 2 pm
