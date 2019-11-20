Share |

A Twisted Christmas Carol (theater) - Watertown

Nov 20, 2019 - Nov 24, 2019

Community theater performance.


Location:   Town Players Theater
Map:   5 S Broadway, Watertown, SD 57201
Phone:   605-882-2076
Website:   http://https://townplayers.net/

All Dates:
Nov 20, 2019 - Nov 24, 2019 Nov. 20-23 at 7:30 pm, Nov. 24 at 2 pm

Town Players Theater
Town Players Theater 57201 5 S Broadway, Watertown, SD 57201

