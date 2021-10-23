ABERDEEN OKTOBERFEST - Aberdeen
Oct 23, 2021 1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Aberdeen Oktoberfest celebrates our region's German/Russian heritage with Bavarian culture, music, dancing, food, beer, wine, activities, German breed dog parade, and dachshund races.
Fee: $ADULTS $5 KIDS 10 & UNDER FREE
Location:
ABERDEEN CIVIC ARENA
Map:
203 S. WASHINGTON ST., ABERDEEN, SD 57401
Phone:
(605) 380-8448
Email:
courtneyrott65@gmail.com
Website:
http://www.facebook.com/aberdeensdoktoberfest
All Dates:
