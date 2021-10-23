Share |

ABERDEEN OKTOBERFEST - Aberdeen

Oct 23, 2021 1:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Aberdeen Oktoberfest celebrates our region's German/Russian heritage with Bavarian culture, music, dancing, food, beer, wine, activities, German breed dog parade, and dachshund races.

 

Fee: $ADULTS $5 KIDS 10 & UNDER FREE


Location:   ABERDEEN CIVIC ARENA
Map:   203 S. WASHINGTON ST., ABERDEEN, SD 57401
Phone:   (605) 380-8448
Email:   courtneyrott65@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/aberdeensdoktoberfest

All Dates:
Oct 23, 2021 1:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Aberdeen Oktoberfest celebrates our region's German/Russian heritage with Bavarian culture, music, dancing, food, beer, wine, activities, German breed dog parade, and dachshund races.

ABERDEEN CIVIC ARENA
ABERDEEN CIVIC ARENA 57401 203 S. WASHINGTON ST., ABERDEEN, SD 57401

Search All Events By Day

October (2021)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  

Explore South Dakota Safely!
Web Design by Buildable