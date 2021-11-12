ABOUT ALL TOGETHER NOW

Share |

Nov 12, 2021 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm

The revue features 15 musical performances with music from several popular Broadway musicals performed without major sets or scripts. The show will have ensembles, solos, duets and more! It's a small peek into the world of musicals and an opportunity to come back to the theatre after so long away!

Adult: $20.00
Member: $15.00
Military: $15.00
Senior: $15.00
Student: $15.00

Refund/Exchange Policy

All sales are final.

Late Policy

Late seating will be at the discretion of management.


Socially distanced seating is available upon request. There are no refunds for unused tickets.

 

 

 

Location:   Historic Homestake Opera House
Map:   313 W Main St, Lead, SD 57754
Phone:   (605) 584-2067
Website:   https://www.homestakeoperahouse.org/

All Dates:
Nov 12, 2021 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Nov 13, 2021 Two performances: 2pm and 7pm
Nov 14, 2021 2:00 pm

