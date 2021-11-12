ABOUT ALL TOGETHER NOW
Nov 14, 2021 2:00 pm
The revue features 15 musical performances with music from several popular Broadway musicals performed without major sets or scripts. The show will have ensembles, solos, duets and more! It's a small peek into the world of musicals and an opportunity to come back to the theatre after so long away!
PRICING
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Refund/Exchange Policy
All sales are final.
Late Policy
Late seating will be at the discretion of management.
Socially distanced seating is available upon request. There are no refunds for unused tickets.
|Location:
|Historic Homestake Opera House
|Map:
|313 W Main St, Lead, SD 57754
|Phone:
|(605) 584-2067
|Website:
|https://www.homestakeoperahouse.org/
All Dates:
Nov 12, 2021 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Nov 13, 2021 Two performances: 2pm and 7pm
Nov 14, 2021 2:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.