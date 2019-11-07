Share |

Acrylic Pour (class) - Brookings

Nov 7, 2019 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Pouring, puddling, and dripping are the defining characteristics of this acrylic painting technique. Students will be walked through techniques to create an art piece unlike anything you can get with a brush! All materials included.

Instructor: Linda Hoffelt

Cost: $22


Map:   524 4th St, Brookings, SD 57006
Phone:   605-692-4177
Email:   artscouncil@brookings.net
Website:   http://www.brookingsartscouncil.org

