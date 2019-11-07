Share |

Acrylic Pour - Brookings

Nov 7, 2019 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Pouring, puddling, dripping...the defining characteristics of this acrylic painting technique. Students will be walked through techniques to create an art piece unlike anything you can get with a brush! All materials included.

This class meets once

November 7th

Time: 6:30-8:30

Instructor: Linda Hoffelt

 

Fee: $22


Map:   524 4th St, Brookings, South Dakota 57006
Phone:   605-692-4177
Email:   artscouncil@brookings.net
Website:   http://www.brookingsartscouncil.org/le-vent-du-nord

All Dates:
Nov 7, 2019 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

