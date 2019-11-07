Acrylic Pour - Brookings
Nov 7, 2019 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Pouring, puddling, dripping...the defining characteristics of this acrylic painting technique. Students will be walked through techniques to create an art piece unlike anything you can get with a brush! All materials included.
This class meets once
November 7th
Time: 6:30-8:30
Instructor: Linda Hoffelt
Fee: $22
|Map:
|524 4th St, Brookings, South Dakota 57006
|Phone:
|605-692-4177
|Email:
|artscouncil@brookings.net
|Website:
|http://www.brookingsartscouncil.org/le-vent-du-nord
All Dates:
