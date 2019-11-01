Share |

ACTS: Laugh Out Loud (Cry Quietly) - Sioux Falls

Nov 1, 2019 - Nov 3, 2019

The Augustana Collaborative Theatrical Society (ACTS) will present "Laugh Out Loud (Cry Quietly)," by Stacie Lents at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1-2 and at 2:30 p.m., Nov. 3, in the Mary Hart Studio Theatre.
For more information, visit: www.augie.edu/acts-lol


Location:   Mary Hart Studio Theatre
Map:   2112 S. Grange Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57197
Email:   marketing@augie.edu
Website:   http://www.augie.edu/acts-lol

All Dates:
Nov 1, 2019 - Nov 3, 2019

Mary Hart Studio Theatre
Mary Hart Studio Theatre 57197 2112 S. Grange Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57197

