Adams Homestead Celebration - North Sioux City

Aug 10, 2019

Crafts, music demonstrations, watermelon seed spitting contest, buffalo chip throwing contest, rope making, and candle making.   


Location:   Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve
Map:   272 Westshore Dr, North Sioux City, SD 57049
Phone:   605-232-0873
Email:   AdamsNature@state.sd.us
Website:   http://gfp.sd.gov/state-parks/directory/adams-homestead/

All Dates:
