Adaptive Ski Weekend
Feb 4, 2022 - Feb 6, 2022
Great Bear is proud to again partner with the VA for Adaptive Weekend!
Individuals with disabilities who want to learn to ski using adaptive equipment, this weekend is for you! Prior registration is required and space is limited so sign up early!
|Location:
|Great Bear Ski Valley
|Map:
|5901 E Rice Street Sioux Falls, SD 57110
|Phone:
|605-336-3230 x6454
|Email:
|Kirsten.gerdes@va.gov
|Website:
|https://www.greatbearpark.com/events
All Dates:
