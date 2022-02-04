Share |

Adaptive Ski Weekend

Feb 4, 2022 - Feb 6, 2022

Great Bear is proud to again partner with the VA for Adaptive Weekend!

Individuals with disabilities who want to learn to ski using adaptive equipment, this weekend is for you!  Prior registration is required and space is limited so sign up early!


Location:   Great Bear Ski Valley
Map:   5901 E Rice Street Sioux Falls, SD 57110
Phone:   605-336-3230 x6454
Email:   Kirsten.gerdes@va.gov
Website:   https://www.greatbearpark.com/events

