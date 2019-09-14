Share |

Adults, You Can Uke! - Brookings

Sep 14, 2019 - Oct 19, 2019

The ukulele is an affordable and easy way to play music for the first time. In this class participants will learn basic chords, fundamental music concepts and many opportunities to jam with the ukulele and other percussion instruments adding a variety to the class.

This class meets for 6 weeks on Saturday

Time: 12:00-12:45 pm

September 14th, 21st, 28th

October 5th, 12th, 19th

Instructor: Kristina Gindo

 

Fee: $87


Map:   524 4th St, Brookings, South Dakota 57006
Phone:   605-692-4177
Email:   artscouncil@brookings.net
Website:   http://www.brookingsartscouncil.org/le-vent-du-nord

All Dates:
Sep 14, 2019 - Oct 19, 2019 Time: 12:00-12:45 pm September 14th, 21st, 28th October 5th, 12th, 19th

The ukulele is an affordable and easy way to play music for the first time. In this class participants will learn basic chords, fundamental music concepts and many opportunities to jam with the ukulele and other percussion instruments adding a variety to the class.This class meets for 6 weeks on SaturdayTime: 12:00-12:45 pmSeptember 14th, 21st, 28thOctober 5th, 12th, 19thInstructor: Kristina Gindo   Fee: ...
57006 524 4th St, Brookings, South Dakota 57006

Search All Events By Day

September (2019)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable