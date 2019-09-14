Adults, You Can Uke! - Brookings
Sep 14, 2019 - Oct 19, 2019
The ukulele is an affordable and easy way to play music for the first time. In this class participants will learn basic chords, fundamental music concepts and many opportunities to jam with the ukulele and other percussion instruments adding a variety to the class.
This class meets for 6 weeks on Saturday
Time: 12:00-12:45 pm
September 14th, 21st, 28th
October 5th, 12th, 19th
Instructor: Kristina Gindo
Fee: $87
|Map:
|524 4th St, Brookings, South Dakota 57006
|Phone:
|605-692-4177
|Email:
|artscouncil@brookings.net
|Website:
|http://www.brookingsartscouncil.org/le-vent-du-nord
All Dates:
Sep 14, 2019 - Oct 19, 2019 Time: 12:00-12:45 pm September 14th, 21st, 28th October 5th, 12th, 19th
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.