Share |

Adults, You Can Uke! - Brookings

Oct 19, 2019

The ukulele is an affordable and easy way to play music for the first time. In this class participants will learn basic chords, fundamental music concepts and have many opportunities to jam with the ukulele and other percussion instruments.

This class meets for 6 weeks on Saturday from 12:00-12:45 pm

Instructor: Kristina Gindo

Fee: $87


Map:   524 4th St, Brookings, SD 57006
Phone:   605-692-4177
Email:   artscouncil@brookings.net
Website:   http://www.brookingsartscouncil.org

All Dates:
Sep 21, 2019
Sep 28, 2019
Oct 5, 2019
Oct 12, 2019
Oct 19, 2019

Search All Events By Day

September (2019)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable