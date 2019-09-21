Adults, You Can Uke! - Brookings
Oct 19, 2019
The ukulele is an affordable and easy way to play music for the first time. In this class participants will learn basic chords, fundamental music concepts and have many opportunities to jam with the ukulele and other percussion instruments.
This class meets for 6 weeks on Saturday from 12:00-12:45 pm
Instructor: Kristina Gindo
Fee: $87
|Map:
|524 4th St, Brookings, SD 57006
|Phone:
|605-692-4177
|Email:
|artscouncil@brookings.net
|Website:
|http://www.brookingsartscouncil.org
All Dates:
Sep 21, 2019
Sep 28, 2019
Oct 5, 2019
Oct 12, 2019
Oct 19, 2019
Learn to play music.
