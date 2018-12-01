Share |

Advent Retreat "The Dance of Darkness and Light" - Yankton

Dec 1, 2018 9:30 am - 12:00 pm


Advent Retreat: The Dance of Darkness and Light will be presented by S. Penny Bingham on Saturday Dec. 1, 9:30 to Noon at the Benedictine Peace Center of Sacred Heart Monastery, Yankton, SD. Savor the themes of darkness and light as found in Scriptures for the Advent season and in spiritual writers such as Caryll Houselander and Madeleine L’Engle. Join the dance to better appreciate the dazzling mystery of the Incarnation, of God being born as one of us. For more information and to register by Nov. 28, go to https://yanktonbenedictines.org/Advent-retreat/or contact benedictinepeacectr@mtmc.edu or (605) 668-6292.

 

Fee: $20


Location:   Sacred Heart Monastery
Map:   1105 West 8th Street, Yankton, South Dakota 57078
Phone:   605-668-6292
Email:   benedictinepeacectr@mtmc.edu
Website:   http://www.yanktonbenedictines.org/advent-retreat/

