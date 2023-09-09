Adventure Farm and Corn Maze - Pierpont

Sep 9, 2023

Join us at the Back Forty Beef Adventure Farm & Corn Maze near Pierpont for family-friendly fun! Get up close with farm animals, play games, jump into the corn box, and dine at food trucks. Explore the 12-acre corn maze, visit checkpoints, and collect special offers from area businesses. After all the playing is done, stop by our farm shop to purchase some of our homegrown beef, as well as pumpkins and gourds from area growers, Stensland Ice-cream, and so much more from other local vendors. We will have special events and activities on select weekends. We are open every Saturday and Sunday, September 9 through October 29, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (closed October 7). Visit our website for more information and a complete schedule. www.backfortybeef.com/cornmaze

Fee: $12 for 13 and up. $8 for 12 and under, 2 and under free