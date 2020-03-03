Ag Expo - Aberdeen
Mar 3, 2020 - Mar 5, 2020
Speakers, seminars and ag vendors.
|Location:
|Brown County Fairgrounds
|Map:
|400 24th Ave NW, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|605-725-5551
|Email:
|devin@dakotabroadcasting.com
|Website:
|http://www.dakotabroadcasting.com/aberdeen-ag-expo/
