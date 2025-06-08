Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express - Custer

Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by the morning, it is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed eight times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer – in case he or she decides to strike again.
Rating: PG 10+ / Adults

 

Fee: $General/SD Resident ticket prices Adults $45/41 Seniors or Military $41/37 Students with ID $35/31 Kids 16 & Under $25/21 PLEASE NOTE: $8.00 convenience fee for passes $3.00 convenience fee per ticket for non-pass holders


Location:   Black Hills Playhouse
Map:   24834 S Playhouse Rd, Custer, SD 57730
Phone:   6052554141
Website:   https://www.blackhillsplayhouse.com/murder-on-the-orient-express

All Dates:
Jun 8, 2025 - Jun 22, 2025 No performances on Mondays, otherwise runs from June 8-22.

