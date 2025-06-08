Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express - Custer

Jun 8, 2025 - Jun 22, 2025

Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by the morning it is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed eight times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer – in case he or she decides to strike again.

Rating: PG 10+ / Adults


Location:   The Black Hills Playhouse
Map:   24834 S. Playhouse Road, Custer, SD 57730
Phone:   (605) 255-4141

All Dates:
