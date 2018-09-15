Share |

Aging Gracefully Expo

Sep 15, 2018 10:00 am - 3:30 pm

Older age is an important period of life. To achieve our goals, we must know the facts and what opportunities are available to us. The Aging Gracefully Expo (AGE) will connect us with new ways of living fully as we age. We seek to introduce participants to educational ideas, inspire enlightening discussions, and plant seeds of hope for continued growth and fulfillment as we age.

 

Fee: $0


Location:   Holiday Inn - Rapid City Rushmore Plaza
Map:   505 N. 5TH ST, Rapid City, South Dakota 57701
Phone:   605-394-1722
Email:   leacey.brown@sdstate.edu
Website:   http://www.igrow.org/news/aging-gracefully-expo-in-rapid-city/

All Dates:
Sep 15, 2018 10:00 am - 3:30 pm

