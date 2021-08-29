Share |

Airport Breakfast - Vermillion

Aug 29, 2021 8:00 am - 12:00 pm

Airport fund raiser for the Main Street Center in Vermillion conducted by the Lions Club.

 

Fee: $free-will donation


Location:   Vermillion Airport
Map:   1300 S. Dakota Street, Vermillion, SD 57069
Phone:   605-677-8159
Email:   dmartens@vyn.midco.net

All Dates:
Vermillion Airport
1300 S. Dakota Street, Vermillion, SD 57069

