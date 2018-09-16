Share |

Airport Breakfast - Yankton

Sep 16, 2018 8:00 am - 1:00 pm

Pancakes, sausage, orange drink, coffee or milk. All you care to eat.

 

Fee: $Adults $5.00; kids 5-10 $3.00; under 5 free. Fly-in pilot free.


Location:   Chan Gurney Municipal Airport
Map:   700 East 31st Street, Yankton, SD 57078
Phone:   605-665-8448
Email:   skyhawk@iw.net

All Dates:
Sep 16, 2018 8:00 am - 1:00 pm

Airport Breakfast

Chan Gurney Municipal Airport
Chan Gurney Municipal Airport 57078 700 East 31st Street, Yankton, SD 57078

Search All Events By Day

September (2018)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS