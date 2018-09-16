Airport Breakfast - Yankton
Sep 16, 2018 8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Pancakes, sausage, orange drink, coffee or milk. All you care to eat.
Fee: $Adults $5.00; kids 5-10 $3.00; under 5 free. Fly-in pilot free.
|Location:
|Chan Gurney Municipal Airport
|Map:
|700 East 31st Street, Yankton, SD 57078
|Phone:
|605-665-8448
|Email:
|skyhawk@iw.net
All Dates:
Sep 16, 2018 8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Airport Breakfast
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.